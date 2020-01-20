Informateurs bring the King up to speed

Belgians went to the polls on 26 May last year to elect their representatives in the federal, regional and European parliaments. While all Belgium’s regions and language communities have long since formed new government, almost 9 months since the elections little or no progress has been made towards the formation of a new Federal Government.

Mr Bouchez and Mr Coens took a bunch of flowers with them to the Royal Palace. They were for Queen Mathilde who celebrates her 47th birthday today.

With the last Federal Government having lost its majority in December 2018, Belgium has been without a Federal Government with full powers for more than a year. Next Monday we will know whether enough progress has been made by the Informateurs to allow coalition talks to finally get under way.