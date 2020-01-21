7 million counterfeit cigarettes confiscated at Limburg warehouse

Assistance was requested from the special units as there were indications that the warehouses were being guarded by armed men. The cigarettes seized were Superkings, a brand popular among smokers in the UK. Mr Adyns wouldn’t go into too much detail about the raid. However, he did say that the cigarettes seized had been made just a few hours before the warehouse was raided.

At the end of November last year an illegal cigarette factory was raided and dismantled in Lanaken. Then detectives arrested 8 Ukrainians. Several tones of Richmond and Marlboro tobacco were confiscated. The operation was carried out with the support of Europol.