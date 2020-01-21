Disney+ streaming service to be available in Belgium from the summer

Currently the only European country in which the service is available is The Netherlands.

Disney+ launched at the end of last year in the United States, Canada and The Netherlands. After just one day more than 10 million people had registered to use the service.

The launch in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland is currently planned for 24 March. The launch in other Western European countries including Belgium is planned for the summer.

An annual subscription will set you back 69.99 euro with a monthly subscription costing 6.99 euro.