Disney+ streaming service to be available in Belgium from the summer
The new video streaming service from the American production company Disney will become available in Belgium later this year. Disney has announced that the Disney+ service that includes all its major series and box office successes such as the Star Wars films and High School Musical will be available to customers in Belgium from the summer.
Currently the only European country in which the service is available is The Netherlands.
Disney+ launched at the end of last year in the United States, Canada and The Netherlands. After just one day more than 10 million people had registered to use the service.
The launch in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland is currently planned for 24 March. The launch in other Western European countries including Belgium is planned for the summer.
An annual subscription will set you back 69.99 euro with a monthly subscription costing 6.99 euro.