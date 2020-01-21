Google boss visits Molenbeek encoding school

Two years ago the internet giant also donated 200,000 euro to MolenGeek. MolenGeek will use the cash to further expand its existing school. The initiative has helped youngsters find work in IT as well as having provided assistance to start-ups. A total of 35 start-ups have been helped thus far and 195 young entrepreneurs have been given training by MolenGeek. The initiative now wants to increase this and intends to help 150 entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds each year.

Money from Google will enable MolenGeek to launch a new training module lasting 6 months that will teach youngsters about artificial intelligence and data analysis.

VRT News spoke to Sundar Pichai. You can watch the interview in the video below.