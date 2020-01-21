Masterblaster at M HKA in Antwerp
Work by Tramaine de Senna is currently showing at Antwerp's contemporary art museum's M HKA in the In Situ programme that offers medium scale exhibitions to significant early and mid-career artists from around the world.
Tramaine de Senna is a Californian artist currently living in Antwerp. She is an architecture and art graduate of the University of California and a laureate of the Higher Institute for Fine Arts (HISK) in Ghent. Her work has been the subject of exhibitions on both sides of the Atlantic.
The present exhibition ‘Masterblaster’ includes new works as well as a selection of existing sculptures. As you will notice in Antwerp her work bears witness to her intense relationship with materials.
The In Situ programme focuses on commissioning new works of art and experimental practices in M HKA's most atypical exhibition space. The programme is led by Nav Haq, associate director at M HKA. The work of Tramaine de Senna can be seen at the ‘Masterblaster’ exhibition at M HKA in Antwerp until 26 April 2020.