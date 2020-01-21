Masterblaster at M HKA in Antwerp

Tramaine de Senna is a Californian artist currently living in Antwerp. She is an architecture and art graduate of the University of California and a laureate of the Higher Institute for Fine Arts (HISK) in Ghent. Her work has been the subject of exhibitions on both sides of the Atlantic.

The present exhibition ‘Masterblaster’ includes new works as well as a selection of existing sculptures. As you will notice in Antwerp her work bears witness to her intense relationship with materials.