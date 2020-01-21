Search continues for missing transit migrants

Belgian police are receiving assistance from their French colleagues to try and find the remaining 8 migrants that are believed to have gone to ground in the dunes.

The transit migrants are believed to have swam for at least five minutes in the icy waters of the North Sea in order to reach the shore. This is sufficient for them to have contracted hyperthermia.

The Mayor of De Panne Bram Degrieck (local list) told VRT News that "The people we have found have told us that everyone from the group had reached land. However, we are still searching for a number of people”.