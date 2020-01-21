Teacher detained on suspicion of sexual assualt on 4-year-old

The assault is reported to have happened at school. The alleged victim told his parents what had happened and they informed the police. The man was detained by police at the school last week. An Examining Magistrate has since placed him under arrest.

On Tuesday it was decided that he should remain in custody. The man’s solicitor is reported to have that he be given an electronic tag and released. However, this was rejected by magistrates at the custody hearing and the man will remain in custody.

The school has written to the parents of all its pupils to inform them that the teacher was sacked immediately after the allegations came to light.

Parents that have heard anything untoward about the teacher from their children have also been asked to contact the school or the police.