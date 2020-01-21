Teacher detained on suspicion of sexual assualt on 4-year-old
A 23-year-old teacher from Keerbergen in Flemish Brabant has been detained on suspicion of having sexually assaulted a four-year-old child at a school in Mechelen (Antwerp province). The man was working as a supply teacher at the school. A search of the man’s home found child pornography on his laptop. News of that teacher had been detained first appeared on the website of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and has since been confirmed by the Antwerp Judicial Authorities.
The assault is reported to have happened at school. The alleged victim told his parents what had happened and they informed the police. The man was detained by police at the school last week. An Examining Magistrate has since placed him under arrest.
On Tuesday it was decided that he should remain in custody. The man’s solicitor is reported to have that he be given an electronic tag and released. However, this was rejected by magistrates at the custody hearing and the man will remain in custody.
The school has written to the parents of all its pupils to inform them that the teacher was sacked immediately after the allegations came to light.
Parents that have heard anything untoward about the teacher from their children have also been asked to contact the school or the police.