Vincent Kompany’s father sent racist letter containing white powder

The Town Hall has been placed under quarantine. As it is situated on one of the busiest roads in and out of Brussels, the Keizer Karellaan, there are longer than normal tailbacks on the road that links the centre of Brussels with the start of the coast-bound E40 motorway.

The inside of the letter is smeared with excrement. Its content is as threatening as it is racist. “This is the last day of your life, you filthy wog. But first lick this shit”. The letter (photo above) also contains a photograph of Mr Kompany with a bullet wound drawn onto his forehead.

The letter was opened in the Town Hall after which all the standard security measures were taken. The Town Hall is currently (5:30pm on Tuesday evening) under quarantine. Two lanes of the Keizer Karellaan are closed to traffic, causing extra-long tailbacks for commuters.

Mr Kompany’s spokeswoman told journalists that this is the first time that he has received death threats since he became Mayor in 2018. Mr Kompany is the first person of black African heritage to have become Mayor of a Belgian municipality.