Allan Sekula at M HKA in Antwerp

Ship of Fools is a collection of photos taken by Sekula. Most of the photographs were made during his travels on the Global Mariner, a vessel that campaigned against exploitative abuse in the world of shipping. The Global Mariner was the brainchild of a group of British and German activists that sailed the high seas towards the end of the last century. Most of the activists were disaffected Greenpeace veterans, who were interested in the problems linked to shipping, labour and environmental struggle. They campaigned against flags of convenience, a device thought up by US lawyers in the Forties that allows wealthy ship owners to register their vessel in poor countries. The flags of convenience shield exploitation: labour conditions are poorer and vessels don't have to meet such high standards. The system allows ship owners to hide their abuse behind a legal maze. The Global Mariner was a vessel without cargo. It only carried ballast and a message: it demanded social justice at sea and functioned as an exemplary ship that stood as an example for all vessels.