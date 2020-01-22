“An area of high pressure has been hanging above Belgium for a few days now. Air is being pressed downwards as a result and there is little wind. Consequently, there is a lot of dust in the air. Sports activities are particularly unhealthy at this moment. When it drizzles ice crystals are formed around the dust resembling snow. Really it’s dirty snow!” said Bram Verbruggen

For Flanders this is the first “snow” of the winter. Sint-Truiden, Genk, Hasselt and Mol all had snow. The roads agency has sent the gritters out. Rain in eastern parts may mean that road salt has been washed away, but it will be replaced the agency insists.