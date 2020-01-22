Escaped jailbird sends postcard from Thailand

Five inmates escaped from Turnhout after their evening walk on 19 December. The prisoners climbed over a wire and then scaled a six mere high wall. Three prisoners were swiftly detained at Turnhout railway junction, while a fourth was collared in the Netherlands.

Oualid Sekkaki is 26 and the brother of prison escape champion Ashraf Sekkaki. Oulid was serving time following a shooting in the summer of 2015. Extradition to Morocco was mooted, but hadn’t yet happened.