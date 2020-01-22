Record foreign investments in Flanders plus Brexit bonus

Flanders Investment and Trade, FIT, divulged the figures to several media outlets in the margin of the Davos Economic Forums. The 5.8 billion euros were invested in 258 new projects. The figure is up a fifth on the year.

“We’ve never had such high figures” Flemish PM Jambon (nationalist) told reporters. “These are absolute record figures. It’s the accomplishment of the last Flemish government, but the figures are there.”

Most foreign investments are concentrated in the chemical sector e.g. at BASF and Ineos in the port of Antwerp. The USA was the biggest foreign investor followed by the Netherlands, but the UK put down a strong performance coming home third.

“The UK has jumped from 7 to 3” says Mr Jambon. Numerous are the businesses that are moving from the UK to Western Europe. Nearly 50 are setting up business in Flanders and we are working on many more dossiers with the aim of bringing these companies here. It’s clear Brexit also offers opportunities.”