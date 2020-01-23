VRT unions to strike on Monday

The sacking came after Mr Lembrechts, supported by the rest of the management team, sought the dismissal of his number two at VRT. The VRT board that is politically nominated refused. A mediator failed to resolve the conflict that threatened to paralyse the broadcaster.

On Monday the VRT unions expect to halt all production apart from short newscasts that have been agreed with VRT management.

VRT TV will broadcast a short newscast and most of the programmes will be repeats. Music will be played on the radio, while only short articles will appear on VRT Online.