Belgium’s “largest ever child pornography” trial gets under way

Eventually the five men at the heart of the paedophile network were identified. There are the man that took the photographs in Blankenberge, the computer specialist, another Belgian, a Dutch national and a Briton. They are between 28 and 40 years of age. They were detained and remanded in custody awaiting trial.

The scale and extremity of the material they produced was huge.

"As soon as the boys reached the age of 6 or 8 they weren’t interested any more. Horrific images with babies were also found”. The material was distributed anonymously on the dark web. The gang also used WhatsApp and Skype.

All those accused are “ordinary” men. None of the suspects are from the margins of society or have a string of previous conviction for child porn or paedophilia.

They abused their victims in everyday place such as Christmas markets and beaches. Some of their victims were taken on holiday by the men so that they could abuse them. A total of 38 victims, all of whom boys, have been identified. The abused boys that have been identified are from Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Portugal and the United States. Thousands more victims have not (yet) been identified. Child Focus is a plaintiff in the case on behalf of the unidentified victims.