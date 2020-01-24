Corona virus: Leuven and Antwerp Universities suspend student exchanges to China

A number of Antwerp University student are currently on work experience at a hospital in the city of Wuhan, the first Chinese city where cases of the corona virus were diagnosed.

After a risk analysis 7 students at the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL) decided not to travel to China where they were to have studied for a semester as part of an educational exchange. 19 KUL students currently already in China can remain there for the time being. However, measures are being taken to ensure that they stay safe.

It is not the first time that Leuven University has taken such measures. During the SARS virus outbreak 15 years ago students that were due to go to China on a student exchange saw their plans thwarted.

Brussels Dutch-Medium Free University (VUB) is still to decide on its position concerning student exchanges to China.

Meanwhile, Ghent University students still have the university’s blessing to travel to China.