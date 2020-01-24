New-look Saint-Peter’s Station in Ghent will have Europe’s largest bicycle park

This is thanks to a state of the art detection system that will be installed at the bicycle park. Waiting on the platform will become somewhat more pleasant thanks to plans to provide a weather-resistant shelter above all of them, something that is currently not the case. Bicycle park capacity will also be increased at Ghent Dampoort station.

The Belgian rail company NMBS is proud of its bicycle park plans. “We are going to break a European record”, the NMBS Spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told VRT News.

"We will have the biggest bicycle park in Europe with 17,000 spaces. A detection system will be installed to enable you to find your bike among the many”.

The detection system will be the same as that used in large car parks, using red and green lights.