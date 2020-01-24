Second Brussels Local Police Service to equip officers with bodycams

Previously the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service announced that it was equipping (some of) its officers with bodycams for a trial period.

Bodycams are small cameras worn on police officers’ uniforms. They film what policemen and policewomen do while they are on duty.

The Brussels West local policing area covers five municipalities in the (north)west of Brussels.

A date has yet to be set for the introduction of bodycams in the Brussels West local policing area. Talks have already started with the unions. Previously the unions had expressed opposition to the introduction of bodycams as they feared that they would be used to check up on police officers, undermining their autonomy.