Storks return to Planckendael a month early

The birds that have returned join another 20 storks that choose not to migrate and remain at Planckendael throughout the winter. The zoo says that storks’ nests are ready to accommodate them. This is thanks to the work of the maintenance team and gardeners that keep the nests ship-share during the birds’ absence.

"A good cosy nest is important with storks because their first loyalty is to their nest with loyalty to their partner playing second fiddle”, a Planckendael Zoo Spokesman told VRT News.

The Antwerp Royal Zoological Society that runs Planckendael and Antwerp Zoo is expanding its stork project. The Society manages the De Zegge nature reserve in Geel (Antwerp Province). Planckendael Zoo has had a number of nesting platforms delivered to De Zegge so that the birds will find a comfortable place to nest during the forthcoming mating season. Last year 103 storks were born in nests at Planckendael bringing the population to 235 birds in 66 nests.