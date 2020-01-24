Two people killed as train smashes into car

Infrabel’s Spokesman Thomas Baeken told journalists that "This means that we are exploring the avenue of recklessness, non-observance of the Highway Code or of having jumped the barrier after having driven through a red light. However, it is up to the judicial authorities to confirm this and their investigation is ongoing”.

Infrabel reported that disruption as a result of the accident remained limited with one of the two tracks blocked by the accident.

Once the train that was involved in the accident had been towed away staff from Infrabel carried out an inspection of the area where the accident happened in order to ensure that the track, signals or overhead cables had not been damaged.