Late goal sees Standard claim victory against KV Oostende

The Standard Coach Michel Preud’homme’s half time team talk seemed to have done wonders as the home side started the second half with gusto. A Carcela shot hit the post and the home crowd finally started to get behind the team. However, the burst of enthusiasm proved short-lived when KV Oostende took the lead through a Bataille goal on 54 minutes.

Up until 10 minutes from time the visitors’ hopes of taking all three points back with them to Ostend lived on. However, a Vojvode goal after some good combination football with Carcela, put paid to that. Standard pushed forward besieging the KV Oostende goal. In the end it was Laifis that scored the winning goal on 89 minutes.

After 23 games Standard de Liège have 41 points and are 4th. However, they could slip back a place if Sporting Charleroi beat KV Mechelen on Saturday evening. KV Oostende remain second to bottom with 18 points. This is 7 points more than bottom club Cercle Brugge that play RSC Anderlecht on Sunday.