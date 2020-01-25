Late goal sees Standard claim victory against KV Oostende
In the first of this weekend’s Belgian First Division games Standard de Liège enjoyed a 2-1 home win against the Club currently next to bottom in the league KV Oostende. Standard’s win came thanks to an 89th minute goal from Kostas Laifis. KV Oostende had taken the lead early in the second half. However, two Standard goals later in the half saw the home side take all three points.
Standard’s first half performance was lacklustre to say the least. Sloppy and uninspired play was the order of the day and the home side was unable to find any openings in the KV Oostende defence.
It wasn’t until the closing minutes of the half that the supporters in the freezing cold stadium saw anything resembling a chance. Both Amallah and Lestiennne had, but wasted opportunities to put Standard one-up. At the other end KV Oostende’s Bataille and Sakala looked dangerous, but lack precision in their finishing.
Second half goals
The Standard Coach Michel Preud’homme’s half time team talk seemed to have done wonders as the home side started the second half with gusto. A Carcela shot hit the post and the home crowd finally started to get behind the team. However, the burst of enthusiasm proved short-lived when KV Oostende took the lead through a Bataille goal on 54 minutes.
Up until 10 minutes from time the visitors’ hopes of taking all three points back with them to Ostend lived on. However, a Vojvode goal after some good combination football with Carcela, put paid to that. Standard pushed forward besieging the KV Oostende goal. In the end it was Laifis that scored the winning goal on 89 minutes.
After 23 games Standard de Liège have 41 points and are 4th. However, they could slip back a place if Sporting Charleroi beat KV Mechelen on Saturday evening. KV Oostende remain second to bottom with 18 points. This is 7 points more than bottom club Cercle Brugge that play RSC Anderlecht on Sunday.