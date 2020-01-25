Three Belgian troops injured in Mali

One of the soldiers was taken to the French military hospital in the city of Gao. He sustained injuries to his foot. The two other soldiers received treatment at the scene. One of them suffered a broken arm.

A press statement released by the Belgian Defence Department says that the soldiers’ families have been informed about the incident.

There are currently 100 Belgian troops in Mali, 90 of whom are there as part of the United Nations MINUSMA peace mission. The other ten are in the West African countries as part of the European EUTM Mali mission that trains Malian military personnel.