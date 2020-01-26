Charleroi v KV Mechelen abandoned. Wins for AA Gent, KAS Eupen and Sint-Truiden

Later in the evening Sint-Truiden took all 3 points from their trip to Excel Mouscron. Sint-Truiden’s goals came from Suzuki on 27 minutes, Botaka on 54 minutes and Asamoah on 80 minutes.

Excel Mouscron scored just once from a Frank Boya free kick on 87 minutes. The result sees Sint-Truiden move up to 9th place with 29 points from 23 games. Excel Mouscron are 11th with 27 points.