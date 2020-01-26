Charleroi v KV Mechelen abandoned. Wins for AA Gent, KAS Eupen and Sint-Truiden
Four of this weekend’s eight First Division games were played on Saturday evening. The weather caused the 6pm kick-off between Sporting Charleroi and KV Mechelen to be abandoned before the end of the first half. Charleroi had taken the lead on 18 minutes through a Ryota Moriok penalty. The match will be re-played on Tuesday 4 February.
Later in the evening Sint-Truiden took all 3 points from their trip to Excel Mouscron. Sint-Truiden’s goals came from Suzuki on 27 minutes, Botaka on 54 minutes and Asamoah on 80 minutes.
Excel Mouscron scored just once from a Frank Boya free kick on 87 minutes. The result sees Sint-Truiden move up to 9th place with 29 points from 23 games. Excel Mouscron are 11th with 27 points.
KAS Eupen victorious against Waasland-Beveren
A Menno Koch (photo below) goal on 25 minutes was enough to ensure KAS of victory in their home game against Waasland-Beveren.
The result leaves KAS Eupen in 12th place with 23 points from 23 games. Waasland-Beveren 14th with 20 points.
Onwards and upwards for AA Gent
Despite going behind to a Theo Bongonda goal scored on 16 minutes, AA Gent enjoyed what turned out to be a comfortable win against KRC Genk.
AA Gent’s goals came Milad Mohammadi on 45 minutes, Roman Bezoes on 52 minutes, Vadis Odjidja on 88 minutes and Dogbole Niangbo in the 4th minute of injury time. The result leaves AA Gent 2nd with 45 points from 23 games. KRC Genk are 6th with 34 points.