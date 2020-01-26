Late goals spare Anderlecht’s blushes

Cercle played a good first half and deservedly took the lead on 33 minutes thanks to a Kevin Hoggas goal. After some good work by Kylian Hazard Stef Peeters was able to advance

Cercle held their ground and both they and Anderlecht had (half) chances. It was end to end stuff, providing an entertaining spectacle for those in the stadium and for those watch the game on TV.

In the second half just as Cercle were pushing forward for a second goal Anderlecht scored an equaliser. Amuzi made it 1-1 from a Chadli pass.

In the last minute injury time when the match seemed to heading towards a draw the Cercle players allowed themselves to be taking by surprise by a quickly taken Anderlecht free-kick. Murillo swept the ball to the far post, where Vlap put the ball through Moser’s legs to make it 1-2 to the visitors. The result leaves Cercle Brugge still bottom with 11 points from 23 games. Anderlecht are 9th and have 30 points.