VDAB has 50,000 taking 110,000 vocational courses online

Anyone, be they unemployed, employed or self-employed can take one of VDAB’s online courses. Currently 255 courses are on offer. The bookkeeping initiation course is by far the most popular. Last year more than 3,000 people took the course. In second place is basic salary and personnel administration, followed in third place by French for beginners with 2,300 students.

The Managing Director of VDAB Wim Adriaens told journalists that “We want to change the view that learning is something for which you have to do intensively and travel for, taking up a lot of time.

This is why were are investing in short online course that enable you to learn when it suits you. In the train, in the car while you are waiting for someone or in the evening in the comfort of your armchair.”

The Flemish Employment Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) says that she is pleased that the number of people taking courses has risen so strongly over the past five years.

New courses such as “Artificial Intelligence” are also proving popular. 1,500 people have already taken the artificial intelligence course that was launched in November last year.