Victory for our hockey men and women in Sydney

The Red Lions were dominant and this was rewarded with two Alexander Hendrickx penalty corners before half time. In the second half a Sharp goal gave Australia fresh hope. However Max Plennevaux (photo above) put Belgium 1-3 up. A Stockbroeckx goal in the final minute made it 1-4. Hayward’s penalty corner seconds before the end of the match made for a final score of 2-4 in Belgium’s favour.

Both the Red Lions and the Red Panthers will now travel to New Zealand where they will take on the Black Sticks next weekend.