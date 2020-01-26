Victory for our hockey men and women in Sydney
Both Belgium’s men’s and our country’s women’s hockey teams have enjoyed wins against Australia. Belgium’s men’s hockey team the Rad Panthers beat Australia 2-4 in the Hockey Pro League on Sunday. The Belgian women’s team the Red Panthers needed a penalty shoot-out to ensure victory after their match ended 1-1. The Red Panthers won the penalty shoot-out 1-3 on Saturday.
The Red Lions were dominant and this was rewarded with two Alexander Hendrickx penalty corners before half time. In the second half a Sharp goal gave Australia fresh hope. However Max Plennevaux (photo above) put Belgium 1-3 up. A Stockbroeckx goal in the final minute made it 1-4. Hayward’s penalty corner seconds before the end of the match made for a final score of 2-4 in Belgium’s favour.
Both the Red Lions and the Red Panthers will now travel to New Zealand where they will take on the Black Sticks next weekend.