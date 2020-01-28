Belgian Brits talk Brexit

James Cunningham (57, photo below) has been living in Belgium for 28 years and works for an American bank in Brussels. He tell how he remembers what he calls “the moment of truth”, the day of the Brexit referendum on 24 June 2016.

“A friend of mine had stayed up all night to watch television. A 5am she texted my wife. My wife woke me up and said “it’s happened”. It was a big shock.”

Lisa Gunstone (49, photo above) came to Belgium 25 years ago to work as a dancer at Alain Platel’s Les Ballets C de la B. She was in the UK at the time the result was announced.

"I was in Birmingham, England, as my father had just died. The day of his funeral was also the day that we heard the referendum result”.

"What made it all the more painful is that my mother voted for Brexit. My father was against it, but my mother absolutely wanted out of the European Union. While I am together with a Belgian and her grandson is an EU Citizen. This has created a distance between us that can no longer be bridged”.