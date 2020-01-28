British-themed event on the eve of Brexit

On Thursday 30 January, Brussels central market square Grote Markt will look very British. From 4pm until 9pm visitors to the square might be forgiven for asking themselves whether they’re in Brussels or Bristol as concerts and decorative features will give the historic square a British feel.

A red telephone box will be in place on the square as will a typical London cab. Performances by the High Trees, The Celtic Seven, The Celtic Passion Pipe Band and Hitchhikers will include traditional instruments from the nations of the UK including bagpipes.

Visitors might even bump into Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson on the square. A couple of hundred metres away Manneken Pis will be dressed in the John Bull costume he was given on 24 April 1972. After dusk the Union Jack will be projected onto the façade of Brussels historic Town Hall.