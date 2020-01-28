King will no longer deny that he is Delphine Boël’s father

Six years ago Delphine Boël started legal action to gain recognition that she was the daughter of Albert II. The caught first confirmed that Jacques Boël is not Delphine Boël’s biological father.

Later King Albert was forced to provide a DNA sample. The results of the test were to be kept secret, but they could be used in the further paternity investigation.

Mr Berenboom now says that the DNA tests show clearly that the King is Delphine Boël's father.

"His Majesty the King has learn of the results of the tests on the DNA sample he provided at the request of the Court of Appeal in Brussels. The scientific conclusion show that he is the biological father of Ms Delphine Boël”, an official statement reads.