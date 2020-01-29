British MEPs say “bye, bye, Brussels"

Ellie Chowns (photo above) spoke to Katrien Vanderschoot of our Brexit team.

Ellie Chowns was only elected as an MEP by voters in the West Midlands European Parliamentary Constituency last May. The Green MEP has been in Brussels for just 7 months and as such is a relative novice at the European Parliament. Nevertheless, she says that she will cherish the time that she has spent here and her cooperation with Green MEPs from other EU countries and the other pro-EU MEP’s from the UK. The European Green Deal is one example that Ellie Chowns says is something that an individual member state could never have put together. The green MEP is disappointed to be leaving and to have to say farewell to her colleagues and the staff at the European Green Group.

“The United Kingdom has not only chosen a scenario that will have bad economic and social consequences for our country, but we are also turning our back on positivism and that is arrogant”.

She regrets that the UK’s Conservative government is choosing a race to the bottom rather than gradual route to the top.

Nevertheless, Ellie Chowns won’t be returning home with her head down. She still has work to do. She will return to her job as a lecturer at Birmingham University and will be active in her constituency in Herefordshire, near to England’s border with Wales. As a local councillor she will try and make voters and decision makers aware of the issues posed by climate change. At a national level she will campaign to get the UK’s first past the post electoral system changed as in her view it is undemocratic.

“It is cynical that the Brexiteers in the European Parliament say that Europe is undemocratic, while in fact everything is undemocratic in the UK”.

Ellie Chowns cites a number of elements to back up her claim. For example, the suspension of parliament by Prime Minister Johnson in the autumn of last year. “Simply and only to get his Brexit plan through”. The unelected House of Lords and the first past the post electoral system that means that a party gets huge majorities despite falling well short of gaining a majority of votes are two other issues raised by the Green MEP.