A classic trade deal would also have a negative impact of the Flemish economy warns Jambon

A no-deal Brexit will bring with it a loss of 2.5% GDP in Flanders and the loss of 28,000 jobs here in our region. This is a scenario that should be avoided at all costs.

However, even if the EU is successful in negotiating a trade deal with the UK they will still be a negative impact on the Flemish economy. “In the case of a classic free-trade agreement the Flemish economy would still lose 1.8% of GDP. This why I am calling for a relationship with the British that is as ambitious as possible without tariff and non-tariff barriers. The cooperation in the fields of research, education, agriculture, fishing, transport, etc. must be continued”.

Mr Jambon calls on the EU to set up a Brexit guarantee fund to counter the negative socio-economic implications on Brexit on the regions of the EU that will be hardest hit.

"In the coming months I will at all levels and with all my strength strive to draw attention to these priorities for Flanders”.