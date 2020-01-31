Big tailbacks on Antwerp Orbital after six-vehicle pile up

Three lorries and three cars were involved in the accident. It is likely that the disruption will continue well into the afternoon as some of the vehicles that were involved in the pile up will need to be towed away.

As three lanes of the motorway are closed to traffic, tolls are being waved at the Liefkenshoek Toll Tunnel for motorists travelling towards The Netherlands.

The Flemish Traffic Centre believes that the disruption to traffic will persist for some time yet, not least because one of the lorries and two of the cars that were involved in the accident need to be towed away. The accident caused jams of the E17 from Zwijdrecht, the A12 from before the Bevrijdingstunnels and the E19 from Edegem.

Motorists travelling to Antwerp from the Waasland area of East Flanders are advised to take the R2 and use the Liefkenshoek Tunnel. Those travelling between Ghent and Limburg Province are advised to do so via Brussels.