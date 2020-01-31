Conditional bail for teacher accused of molesting 4-year-old

The Judicial Authorities say that the man has not yet been officially charged with relation to the fresh allegations. “The investigation is still on-going and we will investigate the new allegations further”, a Judicial Authorities spokesperson told VRT News.

The Judicial Authorities confirmed that the teacher had been released on conditional bail and that in the meantime he will be given therapy to tackle his paedophilic tendencies.

The man had been working as a supply teacher at a school in Mechelen, midway between Brussels and Antwerp. A search of the man’s home found child pornography on his laptop. The Examining Magistrate dealing with the case decided that he should be remanded in custody for two weeks.

In a letter to parents the school where the alleged assault took place said that teacher had been sacked as soon as the allegations came to light. The school also called for other victims to come forward.