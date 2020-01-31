Sir Tom Jones to be the final artist ever to perform at the Suikerrock Festival

By the time he performs in Tienen on Sunday 2 August Tom Jones will be 80 years old. Other artists performing on the closing day of this year’s last ever Suikerrock Festival will include Flemish favourites such as De Kreuners, the Dutch group Peter Koelewijn & The Rockets and Mathias Vergels.

The organisers say that the performance by Sir Tom Jones will bring the festival to a close in style. Tom Jones is known for his remarkable voice and has scored hits across the globe with songs such as ‘It not unusual’, ‘Delilah’, ‘What’s new pussycat’ and ‘Sex bomb’.

The popular Flemish group De Kreuners performed at the first ever Suikerrock Festival in 1987 and will also perform at the last ever Suikerrock in August.

The final Suikerrock Festival will run from Thursday 30 July until Sunday 2 August.