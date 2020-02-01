Corona virus: quarantine for Wuhan Belgians
Belgian health minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal) has confirmed that a group of Belgians, who are being evacuated from Wuhan in China where there is an outbreak of novel corona virus, will land at Melsbroek military airbase outside Brussels on Sunday. The group includes 9 Belgian nationals as well as three of their relatives.
The Belgians will be aboard a flight including 23 Dutch nationals, 11 Danes, 5 Czechs and 2 Slovaks as well as a large group of French nationals. The French nationals will leave the plane when it first lands outside Marseilles.
The Belgians and their relatives will be taken to the military hospital at Neder-Over-Heembeek (Brussels) where they will remain in quarantine for a fortnight. No Belgians are displaying any symptoms. If they fall ill, they will be isolated.