Corona virus: quarantine for Wuhan Belgians

The Belgians will be aboard a flight including 23 Dutch nationals, 11 Danes, 5 Czechs and 2 Slovaks as well as a large group of French nationals. The French nationals will leave the plane when it first lands outside Marseilles.

The Belgians and their relatives will be taken to the military hospital at Neder-Over-Heembeek (Brussels) where they will remain in quarantine for a fortnight. No Belgians are displaying any symptoms. If they fall ill, they will be isolated.