Former royal mistress speaks out: “King Albert’s attitude towards my daughter is inhumane”

It was only last Monday that King Albert’s lawyer confirmed that King Albert’s DNA test had shown that he was the father of the British artist. Delphine Boël had been seeking this recognition for years. The tone of King Albert’s statement was particularly business-like and cool his former mistress believes.

Speaking with Sudpresse Sybille de Sélys Longchamps says the king’s statement smacks of “an inhumane attitude and it’s the ninth of tenth time this happens”. She confirms that Delphine is suffering as a result of the situation.

“This is a child who has been pushed aside, who had to go to court to receive recognition. Her wounds will never heal.”

Sybille de Sélys Longchamps was informed of the king’s statement only shortly before it was made. She says that she has always had to take all the decisions with regard to her child. King Albert only intervened once when Delphine was in danger of becoming mutilated if she didn’t undergo an operation.