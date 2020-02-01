What’s new? 1 February means higher fares!

Belgium’s state-owned rail company NMBS is putting up its fares. Individual tickets rise by 1.53% on average. Season tickets go up 2.87%. There’s also a price rise for seniors, though what are described as “leisure products for youngsters”, read Go Pass, and Rail Pass aren’t becoming more costly.

It’s a similar story at the Flemish local transport company De Lijn: sms tickets, group tickets and day passes all become more expensive. The price of a ten trip card remains unchanged: 16 euros for a paper card, 15 euros via your smartphone.

Pre-travel individual tickets become cheaper. Starting 1 July drivers will only accept electronic payment for individual ticket sales. Season tickets become more expensive too except for monthly season tickets.

In future wheelchair users will no longer have to book their trip beforehand. A third of all stops now have wheelchair access to buses and trams.