“Van Eyck, an Optical Revolution” opens in Ghent

Six hundred years on the works still sparkle revealing the great quality of Van Eyck’s art and his technical skills. Only a score of works can be attributed with certainty to the 15th century Flemish master. They are on show at museums across the globe. Over half have now been brought to Ghent.

Ghent Cathedral is the home of one of Jan Van Eyck’s greatest works: the Ghent altarpiece or Adoration of the Mystic Lamb. The MSK has been involved in a major restoration operation in recent years and Ghent Cathedral has now given permission for the restored outer panels to be exhibited outside the cathedral. In this way they can be contrasted at close quarters with other Van Eyck works.