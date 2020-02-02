Cyclocross World Championship: Belgium’s Thibau Nys triumphs in Swiss mud

Belgians Lennert Belmans and Emiel Verstrynge were second and third finishing 34” and 38” behind the leader.

After a hesitant start Nys edged to the front half way through the race. Nys revealed his tactical strengths by switching to a clean bike slightly ahead of rivals. As a result he was able to speed ahead losing sight of all rivals, while other riders still needed to change bike.

Heavy overnight rainfall on the Swiss mud changed the race into challenging struggle, but Nys showed himself able to master all adversity.