First Wuhan Belgians repatriated

Earlier in the day the Belgians arrived at Istres Airport outside Marseilles in France together with a large group of French nationals. In France a group consisting of Belgians and several other nationalities transfer to a second plane bound for Brussels.

Following their arrival the Belgians will undergo quarantine at the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek (Brussels). Prof Herman Goossens of Antwerp University defends the measure: “We don’t yet know all about the virus, but we have the impression that it is chiefly spread human to human and to prevent the spread it’s a good idea to isolate people. Hopefully with this approach the virus outbreak will ebb.”

So far there have been no reported cases in Belgium.