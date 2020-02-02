First Wuhan Belgians repatriated
The first Belgian nationals evacuated from the Wuhan area of China as a precaution against novel Corona virus are landing at Melsbroek military airbase outside Brussels on Sunday evening. Wuhan is at the centre of the novel corona virus outbreak.
Earlier in the day the Belgians arrived at Istres Airport outside Marseilles in France together with a large group of French nationals. In France a group consisting of Belgians and several other nationalities transfer to a second plane bound for Brussels.
Following their arrival the Belgians will undergo quarantine at the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek (Brussels). Prof Herman Goossens of Antwerp University defends the measure: “We don’t yet know all about the virus, but we have the impression that it is chiefly spread human to human and to prevent the spread it’s a good idea to isolate people. Hopefully with this approach the virus outbreak will ebb.”
So far there have been no reported cases in Belgium.