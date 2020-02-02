Tomorrowland is sold out

Tickets reserved for purchasers in Belgium sold out in no time last weekend. The last ticket was sold within 26 minutes of the offer starting, a new record. Demand was enormous during the first international offer too.

All 400,000 tickets have now been sold. The operation to personalise them starts on Monday.

600 names feature on this year’s list of artists including greats like Marshmello, Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix. Belgians Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike too will entertain the crowds.

This year Tomorrowland is held on the weekends of 17 to 19 and 24 to 26 July.