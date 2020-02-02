Two police dogs perish in smash
Five people were injured including two police officers when a car crashed into a police car that was heading to an emergency in the seaside resort of Knokke-Heist (West Flanders) early this morning. Two police dogs died in the accident.
It was early this morning that Knokke-Heist police received the call triggering an emergency intervention. On the way to the emergency a car that was leaving a hotel car park crashed into the police vehicle. Both vehicles were smashed into a tree. Two police officers and the three people in the other car sustained light injuries, but two police dogs didn’t survive the crash. One animal was dead at the scene. A second soon succumbed of its injuries.