100,000 Museum Passes sold in less than a year and a half

Costing 50 euro/annum, the museum pass gives you unlimited access to 170 museum in Flanders, Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital Region. MuseumPASSmusées that is in charge of marketing and administrating the pass says that it is selling like hot cakes.

The period around the Christmas and New Year holiday was particularly good for sales. It would appear that the Museum Pass is a popular gift for under the Christmas tree.

Since the launch of the Museum Pass in September 2018 almost half a million museum visits have been done using the pass. The Brussels Palace of Fine Arts (Bozar), Museum of Photography in Antwerp, Europalia, the M-Museum in Leuven and the SMAK Museum in Ghent are particular favourites among those with museum passes.