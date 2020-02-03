50 football fans involved in mass brawl

Royal Antwerp FC and Club Brugge played what was a top of the table clash in Bruges on Sunday afternoon. Away from the field of play two groups of supporters from the rival teams had arranged a fight at a roundabout in Wommelgem, just east of Antwerp.

Willem Migom of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that “We received information about the planned fight which meant that we were able to get to the scene quickly and in force, which meant that the fight didn’t last long”.

One person was injured and was taken for treatment to a local hospital. The other hooligans were taken to a police station on the Noorderlaan in Antwerp.