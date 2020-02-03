Catalent takes over Belgian biotech company MaSTherCell
The biotech company MaSTherCell that was set up as a spin-off of Brussels’ French-medium free university ULB is being taken over by the American firm Catalent. Catalent is paying around 285 million euro for MaSTherCell that is specialised in cell and gene therapy. The announcement that Catalent is taking over the Gosselies (Hainaut)-based company was made earlier on Monday.
MaSTherCell was set up in 2011. In addition to its site at Gosselies, near Charleroi it also has an operation at Huston in the American state of Texas. Currently 240 people work at MaSTherCell’s Gosselies site. This is set to double when a new production unit opens next year.
The two companies expect the take-over to have been completed within the next couple of months.