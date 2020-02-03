Club Brugge still 9 points clear at the top
It was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 3-1 home win against Standard de Liège. On Saturday KAS Eupen’s 1-0 win against Cercle Brugge means that relegation is a near certainty now for Cercle. AA Gent are second after a 0-3 win away at KV Mechelen. On Sunday there were wins for Club Brugge, RSC Anderlecht and Zulte Waregem.
The weekend’s results
KV Kortrijk 3 – 1 Standard de Liège
KRC Genk 1 – 0 Sporting Charleroi
KAS Eupen 1 – 0 Cercle Brugge
KV Oostende 1-0 Sint-Truiden
KV Mechelen 3-0 KAA Gent
Club Brugge 1-0 R Antwerp FC
RSC Anderlecht 1-0 Excel Mouscron
Zulte Waregem 5-0 Waasland-Beveren
The league table
1) Club Brugge – 57 points
2) KAA Gent – 48 points
3) R Antwerp FC – 45 points
4) Standard de Liège – 41 points
5) Spoorting Charleroi – 41 points
6) KRC Genk - 37 points
7) Zulte Waregem - 34 points
8) KV Mechelen - 34 points
9) RSC Anderlecht – 33 points
10) Sint-Truiden – 29 points
11) Excel Mouscron – 27 points
12) KV Kortrijk - 26 points
13) KAS Eupen – 26 points
14) KV Oostende – 21 points
15) Waasland-Beveren – 20 points
16) Cercle Brugge – 11 points