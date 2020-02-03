Sport
JBO

Club Brugge still 9 points clear at the top

It was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday  KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 3-1 home win against Standard de Liège.  On Saturday KAS Eupen’s 1-0 win against Cercle Brugge means that relegation is a near certainty now for Cercle. AA Gent are second after a 0-3 win away at KV Mechelen. On Sunday there were wins for Club Brugge, RSC Anderlecht and Zulte Waregem. 

The weekend’s results

KV Kortrijk 3 – 1 Standard de Liège

KRC Genk   1 – 0 Sporting Charleroi

KAS Eupen  1 – 0 Cercle Brugge

KV Oostende 1-0 Sint-Truiden

KV Mechelen 3-0 KAA Gent

Club Brugge   1-0 R Antwerp FC

RSC Anderlecht 1-0 Excel Mouscron

Zulte Waregem 5-0 Waasland-Beveren

The league table

1) Club Brugge – 57 points

2) KAA Gent – 48 points

3) R Antwerp FC – 45 points

4) Standard de Liège – 41 points

5) Spoorting Charleroi – 41  points

6) KRC Genk -  37 points

7) Zulte Waregem - 34 points

8) KV Mechelen  - 34 points

9) RSC Anderlecht – 33 points

10)     Sint-Truiden – 29 points

11)     Excel Mouscron – 27 points

12)     KV Kortrijk -  26 points

13)     KAS Eupen – 26 points

14)     KV Oostende – 21 points

15)     Waasland-Beveren – 20 points

16)     Cercle Brugge – 11 points

          

