Club Brugge still 9 points clear at the top

It was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 3-1 home win against Standard de Liège. On Saturday KAS Eupen’s 1-0 win against Cercle Brugge means that relegation is a near certainty now for Cercle. AA Gent are second after a 0-3 win away at KV Mechelen. On Sunday there were wins for Club Brugge, RSC Anderlecht and Zulte Waregem.