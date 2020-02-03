Flemish Youth Council launches campaign for greater diversity in the media

The Flemish Youth Council has formulated 12 concrete recommendations. These include a recommendation that an annual study be carried out into diversity in the media. Good practices should be share between media players and media makers should be trained in issues surrounding diversity. Meanwhile, the Flemish Youth Council wants colleges and university to pay attention to diversity in the media courses they offer.

The 12 recommendations have been summarised into 8 tips that have been recorded onto to videos that will been shared on YouTube and social media.

During the week volunteers from the Flemish Youth Council will visit the Flemish Media Minister Benjamin Dalle (Christian democrat), the VRT and Flanders’ largest commercial media company DPG as part of the #KijkNaarOns campaign.