2 people killed, five seriously injured and 44 more slightly injured in accident inside the Beveren Tunnel

The Beveren Tunnel under the River Scheldt is closed to traffic in both directions after a serious road traffic accident in which tow people lost their life. 5 people were seriously injured and another 44 people were slightly injured in the accident that involved two busses, a lorry and a car. The emergency services request the closure of the tunnel, a request that was heeded by the relevant authorities.

The Medical Intervention Plan has been activated in order to allow the emergency services to work with maximum efficiency. Around 50 people have been evacuated from the two stricken busses.

It is likely that the tunnel will remain closed for many hours. The police say that a lot still needs to be done before it can reopen. Meanwhile, the Flemish Traffic Centre said in a press release “We strongly advise to avoid the area during the hours to come as you will become completely stuck”.

Motorists are advised to use the Kennedy Tunnel and the (already very busy) Antwerp Orbital Motorway as an alternative route.