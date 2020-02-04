100 fines already issued to those breach alcohol ban in Brussels’ pedestrianised zone

Despite the ban having been announced some time ago not everyone appears to be aware that it is in force. Olivier Slosse of the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service told VRT News that "We have noticed that not everyone is aware of the ban.

We have put up some signs in the area, but note that this can be improved. We are also going to communicate via social media to make it clear that drinking alcohol in the pedestrianised zone in the city centre is no longer permitted between midnight and 6pm”.

You are still allowed to have alcohol on your person, but not to consume it on the public highway.

“You are allowed to have alcohol on you, but if you are in a noticeably inebriated state then there is an issue”. Those caught flouting the ban can be fined up to 350 euro. Drinking a glass of beer, wine or spirits on a pavement terrace or and an organised evening within the pedestrianised area is still permitted.