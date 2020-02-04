Repatriated Belgian is infected with novel coronavirus

Speaking on VRT radio the virologist Marc Van Ranst said “It was clearly a good decision to put people into quarantine and also to take samples from people that weren’t showing any symptoms, because this was one such person”.

Dr Van Van Ranst added “This is not a positive case from which others might become infected. The person in question is in isolation and within a few days he will be virus-free. The patient will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days and then it will be over”.

The Saint Peter’s Hospital in Brussels is one of two novel coronavirus referral centres in Belgium.

The test results on the other 8 people repatriated on Sunday were all negative. Among them is our correspondent Leen Vervaeke.

She told VRT Radio 1 "We have spoken to the doctors they explained that we only have a minimal risk of infection. During the evacuation flight from China a lot of precautions were taken. Everyone wore mouth masks and disinfected their hands regularly. They have above all stressed that we don’t need to worry”.

Those have tested negative will have to remain at the military hospital for another 14 days. They are allowed to socialise in a communal are but must continue to wear mouth masks and keep their distance from each other.