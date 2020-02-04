Two million people travelled to the US and Canada on the Red Star Line

Musician Irving Berlin was another passenger on the Red Star Line. His piano still stands at the museum in Antwerp.

The museum shows the routes people took from Russia and Poland. How they made their way to Antwerp by rail via Lviv (Lemberg), Crakow, Dresden, Leipzig and Düsseldorf. Crisis is farming fuelled emigration from Germany. Whole villages upped sticks and travelled to the US. People tended to head for areas in the US and Canada where kinsfolk and other acquaintances were already based. In this way they could build a support network and counter homesickness e.g. people from one area in Bavaria all headed for Lancaster in Pennsylvania.

Belgians were a minority among the emigrants on board the Red Star Line. Poverty encouraged many to leave Flanders but with the Industrial Revolution underway and in full swing in Wallonia and Northern France these were the choice destinations. Between 1871 and 1930 some 137,000 Belgians immigrated to the US. Most did so from Antwerp, Rotterdam or Le Havre. In the US they headed for the area of the Great Lakes: Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, but also the Midwest. From the end of the 19th century more and more Belgians chose Canada as their destination. The image of Canada as a wealthy country with many opportunities persisted here for many years.